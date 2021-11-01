That's It? Man Who Killed 21 Savage’s Brother Receives 10-Year Prison Sentence

The 22-year-old man who fatally stabbed 21 Savage’s brother Terrell Davis-Emmons last year has been sentenced to just ten years in prison.

via Complex:

Per release from London’s Metropolitan Police, Tyrece Fuller was found guilty of manslaughter for the Atlanta rapper’s 27-year-old brother following a trial at Inner London Crown Court last week. He was sentenced to ten years in prison for the manslaughter charge and will also serve a concurrent three years for weapon possession.

Fuller was identified as the lead suspect in the murder of Davis-Emmons last year, who was died of stab wounds on Nov. 22, 2020. Security camera footage from the area showed Fuller pull a knife, stab Davis-Emmons, and then run away. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later and Fuller was arrested on Nov. 24 before he was later charged in connection with the stabbing.

“I would firstly like to say my thoughts are with Terrell’s family as they continue to come to terms with the tragic events of the past year,” said detective chief inspector Kate Kieran. “The events of November 22 clearly demonstrate the dangers of carrying a knife. The Met will continue to clamp down on violence in all its forms so we see no more young men losing their lives on our streets.”

In a post on Instagram last year, 21 Savage mourned the death of his younger brother. “Can’t believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that shit back,” he wrote.

Davis-Emmons was also a rapper, and performed under the name TM1Way.

Our thoughts are with 21’s family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @21savage