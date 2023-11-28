Teyana Taylor Not Living with Iman Shumpert, Disappointed He Made Divorce Public

Teyana Taylor recently addressed the media’s coverage of her January divorce filing form Iman Shumpert.

TMZ is reporting, Teyana and Iman are no longer living under the same roof as their bitter divorce now plays out publicly … something she blames squarely on her estranged husband.

Sources close to the exes tell TMZ, Teyana is incredibly disappointed and frustrated with Iman — her husband of 7 years — for deciding to make their identities public in a recent court filing in their divorce case.

Teyana had sought to not only protect their kids from this mess, but Iman as well … which is why she initially filed divorce docs, back in January, using just their initials. The divorce was proceeding in private, but after his latest legal move, that privacy’s completely out the window.

Our sources say Teyana and Iman are NOT living under the same roof — though Teyana made it seem like they were on good terms in September, when she announced their separation.

In fact, we’re told communication between Teyana and Iman is minimal … and they only chat if it has to do with their 2 children. Basically, things ain’t so rosy at the moment.

TMZ broke the story … Teyana accused Iman of being a jealous spouse, with him allegedly being annoyed and aggravated with her burgeoning career, including on the acting front — among lots of other messy allegations.

Speaking of her acting, Teyana actually attended the Gotham Awards Monday night in NYC, where she was up for Outstanding Lead Performance for her indie drama, “A Thousand and One.”