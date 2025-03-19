Home > NEWS

Teyana Taylor Files Petition Against Iman Shumpert, Wants Judge to Lock Him Up for Contempt

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

Teyana Taylor might have finalized her messy divorce from Iman Shumpert on June 27 after six years of marriage, but their legal war is far from over.

Taylor’s legal team wants her ex-husband Iman Shumpert locked up for contempt … claiming he deliberately leaked sealed documents about their divorce to the media!!!

According to docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Teyana claims she’s been getting skewered on social media over misleading reports about who got what in their divorce.

Taylor insists it wasn’t a “settlement” at all because the parties only got what was awarded by the court … including vehicles and a tour bus, which she says she paid for on her own.

She also claims the Maybach she purchased came after Iman crashed, totaled, and abandoned her Rolls Royce and never replaced it.

As for other reports out there, Teyana says she was awarded 4 properties and Iman was awarded 3, including the Miami condo she says he originally gifted to her.

On Oscar night 2025, Teyana went super viral when she posted a picture with another actor, which she says generated 1.4 million views and over 40k comments in less than a day … but she says just days later a huge story about what she calls a “false divorce settlement” popped up in the media.

Teyana thinks the timing was unfortunate because she says she’d recently been on an amazing run with the announcement of her 2nd Air Jordan collab with Nike, performances and modeling gigs in Paris — all on the heels of shooting 3 movies and a TV show.

She also believes it’s no coincidence that the timing of the news coincided with Iman’s newly released rap song, implying that Iman was using their divorce drama to help promote his new project.

Teyana notes she was subjected to public scrutiny and hate speech on social media all the while Iman enjoyed having his name be a trending topic.

She now wants the judge to hold Shumpert in contempt of court for leaking the information … and is asking the judge to lock him up for 20 days and hit him with maximum fines to teach him a lesson.

Teyana has a jam-packed 2025 line up with the Met Gala, and events with Hennessy, Victoria’s Secret, and Jordan Brand, in addition to the aforementioned TV and film projects.

via: TMZ

