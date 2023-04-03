Teyana Taylor Cast as Dionne Warwick in Upcoming Biopic [Video]

Teyana Taylor is set to portray Dionne Warwick in a new biopic.

via: HipHopDX

During a recent interview with The Tamron Hall Show on Wednesday (March 29), the Harlem native spoke about Warwick handpicking her for the role.

“We’re already working on it,” Teyana Taylor confirmed. “We’re in the building process right now. I’ve always wanted to make sure like, I could lock in with any person that I would be playing, you know? How Angela and Tina [Turner] was, how Jamie Foxx and Ray Charles, you know what I’m saying? Like, to really get to know them and I miss when movies was like that, when you get to know them and tap in and just bond.”

She continued: “We talk almost everyday. That’s my girl. Me, her, and her son. I mean, I’ve always been a firm believer in just always standing on safety. She’s had a wonderful career, you know, and I think right now it’s about making her feel as safe as possible so she can tell her story. A lot of these stories get misconstrued or extremely dramatized to an extent and that’s not where we want to go.”

Teyana Taylor is no stranger to the big screen. Over the years, she’s garnered roles in movies including 2011’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2018’s Honey: Rise Up And Dance, and 2021’s Coming To America 2.

Currently on a promo run for her new movie, A Thousand and One.