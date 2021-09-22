Teyana Taylor Announces The Last Rose Petal Tour Ahead of Retirement [Photo]

After announcing her plan to retire from music last year, Teyana Taylor is giving her fans one last tour.

via: Essence

With performance dates listed in cities such as Los Angeles, Houston, and New York City, the coast-to-coast tour will run throughout the month of November. This may be the last time fans are able to hear Taylor perform hits such as Gonna Love Me, Wake Up Love, and Maybe on a live stage.

“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,” she wrote. “However for every goodbye, God makes the next hello closer.”

“Come out and watch me leave it all out on the stage…One last time…Just for you. And as my last rose petal falls, I say farewell.”

The songstress announced her impending retirement from music late last year, citing repeated frustrations with giving so much of herself to her music only to have her label (G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam) not hold up their end of the business relationship.

“Baby, I gotta do it for my mental health. I have to do it for my emotional health. I have to do it for my kids, so I can stay alive for my kids,” she said on a December 2020 IG Live session. “Until I’m free, until I can get [my label] to release me, yes I want to retire. I don’t want to do this anymore.”

Since then, the married mother of two has taken on various other ventures, including an E! reality series focused on her family, We Got Love, and a new role as Creative Director at affordable fashion company PrettyLittleThing. She was also recently spotted on stage at the VMA’s with Normani during her steamy performance of Wild Side and shut down the Met Gala red carpet in a barely-there silver gown flaunting her super-toned figure.

After kicking off in San Fran, The Last Rose Petal Tour hits cities like Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. Check out the full list of Teyana Taylor’s final tour dates in her Instagram post above.