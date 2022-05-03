Teyana Taylor Announces Dates for Last Rose Petal 2 Farewell, Her Final Tour [Photo]

R&B star Teyana Taylor has announced her final tour, The Last Rose Petal 2… Farewell Tour. Produced by Live Nation and Femme It Forward, the 18-city tour kicks off on Wednesday, August 3 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA.

via: Complex

The 18-city trek will kick off on Aug. 3 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California. From there, Taylor will head to Las Vegas, Denver, Houston, Nashville, Atlanta, and a slew of other cities before concluding in Paris, France at the Bataclan on Sep. 8.

Taylor’s upcoming tour will be the second time the R&B singer has hit the road to bid her fans farewell. She wrapped up Part One of her Last Rose Petal Tour in November, which was meant to usher in her retirement.

“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,” Taylor wrote on Instagram when she initially announced the tour last fall. “However for every goodbye God makes the next hello closer. Come out and watch me, leave it all out on the stage… One last time… Just for you & as my last rose petal falls, I say farewell.”

The Harlem crooner decided to leave music behind in 2021, a decision she made as a result of feeling undervalued as an artist within the industry. She elaborated on this decision while chatting with Cam Newton on his BET series Sip ‘N Smoke.

“At the end of the day, I’m a mom first,” she began. “A mom, a wife, a woman. And I think for me, I put in a lot of work. I work very, very hard. So, If you feel unheard and unseen–like how I said earlier with my husband. He sees me, he hears me. I take that shit serious. Everything I do. So if you’re my husband or I’m signed, everybody that I’m aligned with should see me. They should hear me. They should feel me. If you don’t see me, hear me, or feel me, it’s a dub for you.”

She continued, “So, for my mental health, my mental well-being, for my kids, let me just put this on ice for a little [bit]. It’s not that I retired permanently,” she added. “It’s more like, I just don’t feel like I want to move another inch for a company.”

Check out the full list of dates for The Last Rose Petal 2 Tour below.

08/03 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

08/04 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

08/06 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blue Las Vegas

08/08 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

08/10 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

08/12 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

08/13 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

08/16 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

08/17 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

08/19 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

08/20 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

08/23 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

08/25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

08/26 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

08/28 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

09/04 – London, England – O2 Academy Brixton

09/06 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli

09/08 – Paris, France – Bataclan