Tennessee Police Chief Fired Over Sex Scandal Investigation [Video]

Police Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis was fired after an investigation into a sex scandal led to five other officers being terminated.

via Complex:

An outside investigator confirmed that Davis was aware of some of the actions, in which officer Maegan Hall allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with fellow officers Patrick Magliocco, Larry Holladay, Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Lewis Powell, Sgt. Ty McGowan, and Det. Seneca Shields.

“The third-party investigator concluded Davis was aware of the sexual misconduct within his department and never reported or disciplined any of the officers involved,” the release stated. “The conclusion also states that Davis impeded the initial investigation into sexual misconduct, ‘contrary to City policy and permitted – if not encouraged – conduct potentially contrary to state and federal law.’”

Deputy Chief Brent Hatcher has been named as interim chief of police, according to WSMV.

Davis is now the sixth Lavergne police officer that’s been fired over the scandal. Officers Maegan Hall, Juan Lugo?Perez, Henry Ty McGowan, Lewis Powell and Seneca Shields were all fired in early January.

“There aren’t words to describe the disappointment and frustration felt by myself and other city leaders. Officers are held to a higher standard, even more so is their chief,” Mayor Jason Cole said in a statement, per WSMV.

“We take the health, safety, and well-being of every employee at La Vergne extremely seriously, and a culture similar to the one uncovered in these investigations is not acceptable,” Cole added. “We will continue to do what needs to be done in order to do what’s right for our officers, our city employees, and our community.”

A fish rots from the head, they say.