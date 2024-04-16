Tems Announces Debut Album ‘Born in the Wild’ is Finally Coming Out | lovebscott.com

Tems revealed that her debut album, Born in the Wild, is scheduled to come out in May. The announcement came shortly after her performance at Coachella, where she was joined on stage by Wizkid and Justin Bieber for the remix of their hit song “Essence.”

via: Billboard

The Nigerian singer-songwriter posted a one-minute visual teasing her album, which will be released in May. The clip presumably shows scenes from back home, with children running around the beach that evoke memories from Tems’ childhood.

“It’s all over the news, all over the news, I notice/ Under the sun, struggling to find my focus/ When I was young, younger than my mind as always/ Runnin’ away,” she sings before launching into the chorus with the album title. “BORN IN THE WILD. The Album. May 2024,” she captioned the clip on Instagram and X.

Tems released two solo singles at the end of last year, “Me & U” and “Not an Angel.” She performed “Not an Angel” for the first time at Billboard Women in Music in March, where she also received the Breakthrough Award.

“I really want to use this opportunity to say to all the women in the room, in the world, that no matter what you’re going through, you should know you’re not alone. So even when you’re sad, even when you’re angry, there’s someone that’s angry, too. So uplift everybody around you because they need that like you and somebody’s there for you,” she said in her acceptance speech. “It’s the women that got the women, trust me.”

See her Born in the Wild album teaser below.