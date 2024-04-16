Kid Cudi Seemingly Has Beef With Donald Glover, But Glover Just Isn’t Interested | lovebscott.com

Back in February, an X (formerly Twitter) user tweeted, “@KiDCuDi You and Gambino gotta work on something whether it’s TV, movies, or music we’d love to see/hear it! Your guys’ song Warlords needs an official release!” Kid Cudi shared the tweet and replied, “Im cool.”

via: HipHopDX

During his “GILGA Radio” livestream on Sunday (April 14), Donald Glover told Cudi to reach out to him and made it clear he isn’t interested in feuding.

“Kid Cudi, if you got a problem, I’m not here for the beef,” he said. “Just talk to me. Actually talk to people.

“We don’t have to agree on everything, but we also don’t have to be like, ‘Yeah, when I see you, we have to wanna kill each other.’ It’s like, I don’t — man, life is too short.”

Childish Gambino (Donald Glover) speaks briefly on Kid Cudi beef, wants to talk it and let it go pic.twitter.com/BYR601cCUl — Guardian Angel (@chillzmescudi) April 15, 2024

Cudi’s apparent dislike of Bino is unclear as they appeared to be on good terms in the past. The pair collaborated on the song “Warlords” that leaked a few years ago but never received an official release.

They also went back-and-forth on social media in 2013 about finishing a track that they’d been working on at the time.

Gambino tweeted a photo of him and Cudi vibing to a joint track, with Cudi saying he was ready to hit the studio again in Los Angeles.

“Ima hit u when im back in LA mane, lets finish that jam if possible,” he wrote, to which Glover replied: “of course. say sup to @Logic301 fur me.”

Gambino replied: “of course. say sup to @Logic301 fur me.”

However, when the idea of collaborating with Childish Gambino was floated five years later, Kid Cudi appeared to change his tune.

In response to a fan who asked him on X: “When are we gonna hear Cudi and Gambino!?!” he wrote: “Hmm.”