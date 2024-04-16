Tyler Perry Re-Ups Deal With BET Media, Gets New Seasons For 11 Series, Including ‘Sistas’ & ‘The Oval’ | lovebscott.com

Tyler Perry has extended his content partnership with BET Media Group through 2028, the company announced Tuesday.

via: Deadline

Under the pact, he will deliver hundreds of new episodes to BET and BET+ spanning existing and new series.

Perry is well on his way as, under the deal, BET Media Group has picked up new seasons of 10 current and one new series from him. That includes an eighth season renewal for the #1 series among Black 18-49 viewers on all TV (per BET), Tyler Perry’s Sistas; a sixth season renewal for Tyler Perry’s The Oval; and fifth season renewals for Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living and Tyler Perry’s House of Payne — all on BET (For House of Payne, this would be Season 11 overall. On BET+, renewed are Tyler Perry’s ZATIMA, Tyler Perry’s Ruthless, All The Queen’s Men, Tyler Perry’s BRUH, Tyler Perry’s Perimeter, and The Michael Blackson Show, with new crime drama Tyler Perry’s Route 187 greenlighted for a 2025 debut.

All shows are executive produced, directed, and written by Perry.

The new agreement replaces Perry’s existing pact, which was set to expire this year. The writer, director, producer, actor, and playwright originally signed a mega deal with Paramount predecessor Viacom in 2017, which called for him to produce approximately 90 episodes annually of original drama and comedy series for BET and other Viacom networks.

Perry has exceeded that. Since launching his first BET series in 2019 after an initial development period, he has produced over 700 hundred episodes of series for BET as well as streaming platform BET+, in which he is a minority owner.

Last year, Perry was among the potential buyers interested in BET Media Group before parent company Paramount decided not to proceed with a sale.

“Tyler Perry is simply without rival as a creator of content that powerfully resonates with audiences across genres, formats, and platforms. Our programming partnership with Tyler – undoubtably the largest deal ever in the industry with a Black creator – has been hugely successful; delivering the number one series across all TV among Black audiences and five of the top 10 series on cable among Black viewers,” said Scott Mills, President & CEO of BET Media Group. “We are thrilled to extend our extraordinary relationship with Tyler and to continue to be the home of the largest and most diverse collection of new Tyler Perry content for years to come.”

Perry’s original deal with Viacom/Paramount, which was exclusive in TV and included a first-look agreement in film, has since been modified. In October, Perry inked a first-look film deal with Netflix, and he added a first-look TV deal with the streamer in February alongside a green light for the first series under that pact, Beauty In Black. Separately, Perry has a four-film deal at Amazon.

“Scott Mills and his team at BET have been incredibly supportive throughout our time working together, and I’m excited to continue bringing these stories to the screen,” Perry said. “I’m grateful to our loyal audiences for watching week after week and engaging these stories.”