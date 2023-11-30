Teairra Mari Threatens to Beat Up Keri Hilson Over Story of Past Feud [Video]

Teairra Mari and Keri Hilson are beefing again — but apparently they never stopped.

via Complex:

Last month, the “Pretty Girl Rock” singer-songwriter was a guest on Tank and J. Valentine-hosted podcast R&B Money, where during the ‘I Ain’t Saying No Names’ segment around the 1-hour and 50-minute mark, she alluded to having issues with Mari.

Without calling out Mari by name, Hilson detailed that the singer attended her show and sat front-row with her arms folded the entire time.

“She didn’t want to be there and it was very obvious, and I felt disrespected by that,” Hilson said on R&B Money. “So when they came to my dressing room backstage, I said something and we almost got to scrapping….it could’ve got real ugly.”

Hilson also deemed Mari “pretty insignificant at this point,” and the clip riled up Mari on Instagram. “So now, Keri! what’s up you wanna fight or do you not want to fight because I’m gonna whoop your a** when I see you,” she wrote in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk. “I’m sick of you people bothering me! You had a whole different story when I was in your face you’re a liar bitch!!”

Maybe they should focus less on hitting each other and more on hitting the studio. Or getting a hit record. Something.

