Taryn Manning Addresses Bizarre Video About Her Relationship with Married Man, Says She Feels Guilty: 'I Was Licking His Butthole'

Taryn Manning is addressing the strange video she shared via social media in which she said she was in a relationship with a married man.

The 44-year-old Orange Is the New Black actress took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to share videos explaining the situation, claiming that the man’s wife was seeking a restraining order against her.

Taryn detailed the sexual acts that she and the man enjoyed doing and then said she was almost going to buy a boat for him because she was “so in love.”

“Every night, well, for about three nights in a row…I was licking his butthole because he liked it, and I didn’t mind doing it! Is that weird? That is what demons do,” Tarynsaid in the video.

After talking about the man’s wife, she told the woman to stay out of her life or she’d put her in jail. She added, “Anyway, so I’ve been licking your man’s butthole for weeks on end because he likes it a lot and I do it to him and he comes to me and it happens.”

“So you don’t accuse me of being the lunatic, but I’ll tell you one thing, lady, you want to put me in jail? I’ll put you in jail so fast your head will be spinning,” she added. “Don’t you ever threaten me. I will show you how I do. Don’t you ever threaten me when your husband came to me to get his butthole licked.”

Taryn later expressed regret for her videos.

She said in a statement, “Over the past few days, I’ve had some time to reflect on the situation I’ve been dealing with. I was deeply hurt and handled things on a public platform when I should’ve just dealt with them quietly with the support of my close friends and family. I felt a lot of Guilt After exposing everything and thought maybe the best resolution to the situation would be to say I lied about it all, but that is not the truth. I started a relationship with somebody who was married and told me he would leave his wife. In the end, I found out that wasn’t possible. I pride myself on being an ethical and kind person. I know what I did was wrong, but the heart makes you do crazy things sometimes. I am sorry for exposing my situation; I am not sorry for how I love. I hope to find somebody who cherishes me the way I adore them. A healthy type of love. A love that isn’t so blind that it forces me to be somebody I’m not. This was a huge learning lesson for me. With all this said, I am asking everyone to please give me my privacy so I can heal and mend my heart. Thank you. -Taryn.”

We don’t know what Taryn is going through, but it’s clearly something. We hope she finds the help she needs.

