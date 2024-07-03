Taraji P. Henson Responds to Keith Lee, Claims He Wasn't in the Right Seat: 'He Missed His Moment...His Ego Is Hurt' | lovebscott.com

Taraji P. Henson is not letting Keith Lee’s criticism of her BET Awards hosting duties slide!

After Keith Lee made a video slamming BET’s production and the entire segment in which he was supposed to receive his flowers, Taraji let it be known that it wasn’t anyone’s fault but his for being in the wrong seat.

Responding via an IG comment, Taraji wrote:

“Life really is too short for this behavior. He wasn’t in his seat. They give celebrity assigned seats! I rehearsed all damn day to go hit my mark and that young man wasn’t in his seat so HE MISSED HIS MOMENT! His ego is hurt. He will be fine. I cleaned it up at the end of the show. No love lost here. #GodBless”

Well, alright. See her post and what Keith originally said about the moment below.

