Tamra Judge Claims Denise Richards Tried to Hook Up with Her at BravoCon 2019

Did Denise Richards attempt to have a romp with more than one ‘Housewife’?

Tamra Judge has reportedly claimed to Brandi Glanville that Denise Richards tried to hook up with her at BravoCon in 2019.

via Page Six:

Insiders familiar with the situation tell us the bombshell claim was made while Judge and Glanville were filming “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” Season 2 in September 2021 at Dorinda Medley’s Berkshires, Mass., estate.

Sources say Judge, 54, told Glanville, 49, about the alleged November 2019 experience with Richards because of Glanville’s own alleged affair with the 51-year-old actress.

Sources close to Richards denied Judge’s allegation, telling us the story is “not true.”

Reps for Richards, Glanville, Bravo and Peacock did not immediately respond to our requests for comment.

Glanville’s claim that she and Richards “had sex” in April 2019 famously played out during Season 10 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” which premiered in April 2020.

According to Glanville, she was under the impression Richards and her 49-year-old husband, Aaron Phypers, had “an understanding” and an “open marriage.”

Richards has always vehemently denied Glanville’s allegations and is even said to have issued cease and desist letters to Glanville and Bravo over the matter. She did not return for Season 11.

We’re told Judge’s conversation with Glanville will be the biggest storyline of the second installment of “RHUGT” — which also stars Vicki Gunvalson, Jill Zarin, Phaedra Parks, Taylor Armstrong and Eva Marcille, and is set to premiere on Peacock in the coming months — but that there was lots of unrelated drama that unfolded while cameras were rolling.

We’re told Medley got into heated arguments with several of the ladies, which made for an “awkward” overall vibe since she was the host of the trip.

Among those who sparred with the “Real Housewives of New York” alum were the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” stars.

During one explosive scene, Judge apparently “screamed” at Medley for “being so mean to people.”

We’re told Gunvalson’s fights with Medley were “really bad” and that they struggled to resolve their issues.

Meanwhile, we’re told Gunvalson had friction with Glanville, too, but that the two “made amends early on into the trip.”

Our sources tell us Medley bonded most with Zarin and Armstrong, particularly over their shared experience of becoming widows. This apparently annoyed some of their castmates, who “wanted to have fun, not sit around and talk about dark topics.”

Additionally, we’re told Marcille “stepped it up and surprised a lot of people” and that “‘Eva the Diva’ made several appearances.”

Aside from all the chaos and friction, the ladies did manage to have some fun! We’re told the group had “themed” nights, including a 1970s/1980s party and a Great Gatsby-inspired dinner.

Although Parks slept in the dreaded “fish room” at Blue Stone Manor, she and Medley “walked away from the show with a great friendship,” an insider tells us.

Additionally, we’re told Bravo and Peacock originally tapped “Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Dina Manzo and former “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Monique Samuels for the series. Sources close to production tell us Manzo was not interested but that Samuels was on the fence until the last minute.

It sounds like it’s going to be an interesting season!