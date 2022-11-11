Tamera Mowry's Secret to Lasting Marriage with Adam Housley Is Her 'Sex Goals' List [Video]

Tamera Mowry has been married to Adam Housley for 11 years and counting thanks to a little help from her “list of sex goals.”

via Page Six:

The “Sister, Sister” alum spoke about her aspirations in the bedroom while promoting her memoir, “You Should Sit Down for This,”on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Thursday.

“The reason why I wanted to talk about it is I’ve been married for over a decade,” Mowry, 44, explained, jokingly patting herself on the back.

“For me, staying happily married is having sex goals, and I don’t think there is anything wrong with women being vocal about it.”

The “Tia & Tamera” alum acknowledged that Housley, 51, “hasn’t read that part [of the book] yet.”

She noted, “He said it’s because it’s embarrassing, but he knows about some of the sex goals, hello!”

The couple married in May 2011 and share two children: son Aden, 9, and daughter Ariah, 7.

Mowry has been open about her sex life with the professional baseball player-turned-journalist-turned winery owner over the years, even admitting to once filming a sex tape.

“We did one … [and] I didn’t like it!” she told her “The Real” co-hosts in 2016. “I don’t like watching [it back].”

When asked what the adult film would be named, the actress replied, “I am in so much trouble, but it would be called ‘Sweet and Juicy.’”

Two years later, Mowry told E! News that she used sex to convince her husband to stop co-sleeping with Aden and Ariah.

“At one point, I was like, ‘Dude, you’re not getting any,’” she recalled. “‘If you want sex, I at least got to have four to six hours with you in bed. I’m tired of doing it on the floor in the closet.’”

Mowry’s twin sister, Tia Mowry, was similarly vocal about her and Cory Hardrict’s sex lifebefore she and the actor, 43, called it quits earlier this year.

Tia filed for divorce last month after 14 years of marriage, with Tamera later sharing her support in a “Today” show interview.

“Whatever she wants, the Mowrys have her back,” she said of her sibling. “I love her dearly. She is strong.”

Check out the clip below.