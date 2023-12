Tamar Braxton is having a Merry Christmas with boo Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson.!

The couple took to social media to subtly announce that they’re engaged — again!

The re-engagement comes after a chaotic fourth quarter for the couple…but it’s Christmas so we won’t rehash all that right now in the name of the holiday spirit.

Congrats to their family!

See JR’s post — and a close-up of Tamar’s ring — below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Robinson (@rarebreednola)