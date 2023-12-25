Kamar de los Reyes, ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ Star, Dead at 56

Heartbreaking news during the holiday.

Kamar de los Reyes, the compelling Puerto Rican actor who portrayed the troubled cop Antonio Vega on the ABC soap opera One Life to Live and the villain Raul Menendez in Call of Duty video games, has died. He was 56.

De los Reyes died on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles after a brief battle with cancer, a family spokesperson announced.

De los Reyes also appeared as Watergate burglar Eugenio Martínez in Oliver Stone’s Nixon (1995) and starred as Tomas in Lisa France’s Love & Suicide (2005), a feature shot clandestinely in Cuba while the principals were attending the Havana International Film Festival.

Most recently, he had recurring roles as Jobe on Fox’s Sleepy Hollow in 2017, as a detective on ABC’s The Rookie in 2021 and as a college football coach on the CW’s All American since 2022.

On One Life to Live, de los Reyes first showed up in Llanview as Antonio in 1995. His character was a former gang member who had unjustly served time in prison for a murder done in self-defense, then became a lawyer and a cop.

De los Reyes left the daytime drama in 1998 but would return in 2000 and remain until the soap’s demise in 2013.

He played the vicious Menendez, a Nicaraguan arms dealer and terrorist who had an extreme hatred for America, in 2012’s Call of Duty: Black Ops II, 2018’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, 2019’s Call of Duty: Mobile and 2021’s Call of Duty: Vanguard.

At the time of his death, de los Reyes was at work on All American and had recently shot a role for Hulu’s not-yet-released Washington Black, starring Sterling K. Brown. He also has a significant part in Marvel’s upcoming Daredevil series.

In addition to his father and mother, Matilde, survivors include his wife, The Fosters actress Sherri Saum, whom he married in 2007 (they worked together on One Life to Live, and their characters were romantically involved); their 9-year-old fraternal twin sons, John and Michael; another son, Caylen; his brothers, percussionists Walfredo Reyes Jr. and Daniel de los Reyes; and his sisters, Lily and Ilde.

