Tabitha Brown Spices Up Grocery Stores With Even More McCormick® Seasonings

Social media star Tabitha Brown is all about spreading positivity and love through her food, and one of the things she uses to keep her recipes fun and flavorful for her fans are her signature seasonings. Per a press release provided to LoveBScott.com,

Tabitha Brown is spicing up kitchens all over again! Excited to share Tabitha Brown and McCormick® have announced the addition of five new salt-free, vegan products to the existing McCormick by Tabitha Brown collection, which currently includes the wildly popular Sunshine Seasoning. The new seasoning blends and recipe mixes can be found on McCormick.com and will start hitting shelves (and Amazon) nationwide this spring and summer. This marks the first time in history that McCormick® launches salt free recipe mixes.

The new products will consist of two seasoning blends and three recipe mixes:

· McCormick® Like Sweet Like Smoky All Purpose Seasoning: an irresistible salt-free blend of sweet and smoky flavor for your meals.

· McCormick® Very Good Garlic All Purpose Seasoning: loaded with garlic to add salt-free, savory flavor to veggies, pasta, marinara sauce and so much more.

· McCormick® Taco Business Seasoning Mix: full of bold, salt-free flavor to make any type of taco – because that’s your business.

· McCormick® Burger Business Seasoning Mix: add salt-free, savory flavor to any type of burger – because that’s your business.

· McCormick® Sauté Business Seasoning Mix: add salt-free, savory flavor to any vegetables – because that’s your business.

To celebrate the new products, Tabitha and McCormick® will host a special farmer’s market pop-up in New York City this June to give consumers a taste of the new products and the opportunity to interact with Tabitha first-hand. Stay tuned for additional information on this!

For more information on the new products, retail availability, and recipe ideas visit McCormick.com/Tabitha-Brown.