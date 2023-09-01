T.I. & Tiny Demand Ex-Friend Sabrina Peterson Cough Up $165k After Shutting Down Majority of Her Defamation Suit

T.I. and Tiny Harris a.k.a. Tameka Cottle are not done fighting Sabrina Peterson in court.

via: Radar Online

The Harris’s want their ex-friend Sabrina Peterson to pay a 6-figure sum to cover the legal fees they racked up defending themselves in the lawsuit she brought accusing the couple of a coordinated harassment attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, T.I. [real name: Clifford Harris] and Tiny have demanded $164,650.56 from Sabrina.

Back in March 2021, Sabrina sued T.I. and his wife for defamation. She claimed the two smeared her name publicly and ruined her reputation.

The trio were once friends but had a falling out. Sabrina claimed that T.I. had put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her. She said the incident started after she got into an argument with T.I.’s assistant. She claimed the rapper told her “B—- I’ll kill you.”

Around the same time, Peterson claimed she had “over 100 women” who were ready to speak out against T.I. and pushed the hashtag “Surviving T.I.” on social media.

Sabrina said after she accused T.I. of the threat, his wife took to social media to post a photo of Sabrina’s 8-year-old son. The caption of the post read, “Hold up …. So you want your abuser to train your son … now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What’s up wit you today Pooh? I’m confused. Stop harassing my family. You strange. Everybody know you been special. Please Get help.”

In her lawsuit, she claimed the two had continued to harass her with social media posts. She sued demanding damages for the alleged defamation.

T.I. fought back against the lawsuit claiming Sabrina’s reputation was already tarnished before he spoke about her. His powerhouse lawyer Andrew Brettler described the plaintiff as, “an adjudged liar, a convicted felon with a lengthy rap sheet for crimes involving dishonesty and violent assault, and has a reputation for being unscrupulous.”

The rapper argued the statements Sabrina sued over were not defamatory but an opinion. He demanded the case be tossed.

The lower court judge had denied T.I. and Tiny’s motion to dismiss the majority of claims. However, earlier this month, the decision was reversed at the Appellate Court.

As a result, the higher court decided 5 of the 7 causes of action in the lawsuit.

Now, in a newly filed document, T.I. and Tiny asked the court to award them $164,650.

“The Harrises’ request for $164,650.56 in attorneys’ fees and costs is reasonable and in line with fee awards regularly affirmed in this district. Given the complexity of the legal issues, the time necessary to adjudicate Peterson’s seven causes of action over a two-year period, and the additional costs of appeal, the amount requested should be awarded in full,” the couple’s lawyer wrote.

A judge has yet to rule. The case remains ongoing with the remaining claims.