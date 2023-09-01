Tiffany 'New York' Pollard Shows Off a New Look: 'Life Is STILL Precious and Sweet' [Video]

Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard took to Instagram to show off a new look.

Dressed in leopard print pants and a figure-hugging black turtleneck, the reality superstar posed in front of a bedroom mirror while giving fans a glimpse of her outfit.

She captioned the video:

“HAPPY FRI-YAY Y’all!! Wishing you all a CALM state of mind. Consider NOT allowing news articles and reports to pump your mind full of fear. Life is STILL precious and sweet IT’S A GIFT 3 things I do every morning to set my day in PEACE is: Pray, (to give thanks and stay humble before my creator ??)do a long walking routine (to clear out mental clutter) then a giant cup of hot coffee (Because I enjoy the rush and the flavor) #spreadlove #bekind #weareblessed “

