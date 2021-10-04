T-Pain Claims Nurse Gave His 97 Year Old Grandma COVID-19 [Photo]

T-Pain says his grandma has been hospitalized with COVID-19 after contracting the virus from her nurse.

via: HipHopDX

The COVID-19 pandemic has been wreaking havoc on the globe since at least March 2020. While the vaccine momentarily provided some hope it would soon come to an end, the rabid Delta variant reared its ugly head and cases have exploded once again.

According to the latest data from the Center For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), a total of 43,289,203 COVID-19 cases have been reported as of September 29.

And T-Pain’s grandmother is evidently one of them. On Monday (October 4), Tallahassee Pain revealed his 97-year-old grandparent has been hospitalized with the virus he says came from her nurse.

“Bro…… my 97-year-old grandma….. is in the hospital alone… with Covid…… that she got…… FROM HER F**KIN NURSE!!!!” he tweeted. “Man. Wtf is wrong with ppl man?! Pls yall. Just explain it to me! Just help us end this shit pls ppl.”

Bro…… my 97 year old grandma….. is in the hospital alone… with Covid…… that she got……. FROM HER FUCKIN NURSE!!!! ????? Wtf is wrong with ppl man?! Pls yall. Just explain it to me! Just help us end this shit pls ppl. — T-Pain (@TPAIN) October 3, 2021

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of Hip Hop artists Fred The Godson and New Orleans DJ Black N’ Mild. It almost got Geto Boys’ rapper Scarface, too.

Scarface’s revealed he’d tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020. The illness was so severe, he wound up with pneumonia in both of his lungs, kidney failure, a 103-degree failure and time spent on dialysis. A month later, he admitted he had feared for his life, telling partner-in-rhyme Willie D on Instagram Live, “I been to the point where I felt like I was going to die.”

He then revealed he’d been put on kidney dialysis and was forced to adopt an entirely different lifestyle.

“This my new lifeline,” he said. “I gotta change my entire diet. I gotta do dialysis four times a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all of my blood out, cleaning it, and putting it back in my body. Before the COVID, I never had kidney problems before.”

Since then, Scarface has undergone a successful kidney transplant and is on the mend alongside his son Chris, his donor.

Sending well wishes to T-Pain’s grandman.