T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach May Sue Citing Racial Discrimination ABC If Fired From ‘Good Morning America’

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have reportedly lawyered up ahead of their likely firing from ‘Good Morning America.’

via Complex:

According to TMZ, the Good Morning America anchors are preparing to file a lawsuit against ABC if/when they are fired. The two were removed from the show back in late 2022, after their alleged affair became public. Sources initially claimed the network had no intentions of taking disciplinary action against the two, as the scandal was expected to lead to higher ratings; however, Holmes and Robach were taken off their air in early December without no explanation.

The pair’s future at GMA has remained uncertain ever since. Though ABC hasn’t officially terminated Holmes and Robach, the fan-favorite anchors have already taken steps in what could become a nasty legal battle. Sources tell TMZ that Holmes and Robach have hired powerhouse attorneys, Eric George and Andrew Brettler, respectively.

Insiders say the civil lawyers plan to press ABC about a so-called “morality clause,” and attempt to get a clear answer on why their clients were removed from GMA. A source also say that race could also be a factor in Holmes’ lawsuit.

“Has ABC ever used the morals or conduct clause to fire or discipline 2 consenting adults at equal levels when both were white?” the lawyers will reportedly ask.

The sources say Holmes and Robach don’t believe they did anything wrong, except failing to inform the network about their relationship as soon as it began.

“Are you supposed to inform your boss when you catch feelings?” an insider quipped.

ABC and GMA have yet to publicly comment on the report.

News of the potential lawsuits come just days Holmes’ estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, filed for divorce.

This is already getting messier than we expected. ABC better think long and hard before opening themselves up for discovery.