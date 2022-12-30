T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Make Out Like Teenagers on Miami Vacation

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ relationship is getting serious on the heels of T.J. filing for divorce from his wife.

via: Page Six

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were photographed kissing like teenagers while vacationing in sunny Florida on Wednesday.

The embattled “Good Morning America” co-hosts — who are still technically married to other people — threw caution to the wind as they packed on the PDA in front of plenty of bystanders.

When they weren’t smooching in broad daylight, Robach, 49, hung on to 45-year-old Holmes’ arm during a stroll on a pier.

Holmes, wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants, and Robach, sporting a black halter top and leopard-print skit, also sat down to enjoy cocktails, light bites and conversation as they took in their stunning seaside view.

At their table, the lovebirds also managed to sneak in a few pecks on each other’s lips, shoulders and cheeks.

The pair’s steamy Miami date took place one day before they arrived back in New York City ahead of the new year. Holmes and Robach’s winter getaway also included time spent in Atlanta.

It marked the duo’s first public outing since Holmes’ divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig.

Holmes filed the paperwork Wednesday after almost 13 years of marriage, Page Six confirmed. He and Fiebig, also 45, share 12-year-old daughter Sabine.

An insider previously told us that Fiebig, an immigration lawyer, was “blindsided” by her husband’s alleged affair with his on-air colleague.

Holmes and Robach reportedly began their romance in March while training together for the New York City Half Marathon.

Robach, for her part, is married to “Melrose Place” alum Andrew Shue — but we’re told that they are about to finalize their divorce.

She was previously married to former MLB player Tim McIntosh from 1996 to 2008. They share two daughters: Ava, who was born in 2002, and Analise, who was born in 2006.

Days after Robach’s entanglement with Holmes made headlines in November, Shue, 55, deleted all photo of his wife from his Instagram account. She has since moved out of their West Village apartment and relocated to a new place further downtown.

In the wake of the scandal, Holmes and Robach have been suspended from their jobs co-hosting “GMA3” pending an ABC investigation into their relationship.

Earlier this month, Page Six exclusively reported that Robach was not Holmes’ first workplace lover.

Among the “GMA” staffers he allegedly romanced, we heard he conducted a three-year affair with producer Natasha Singh during his marriage to Fiebig.

Click here, to see pictures of the two.