Footage Leaks of Megan Thee Stallion Crying in the Ambulance After Getting Shot [Video]

More insight into the night Megan Thee Stallion got shot is coming out.

via: XXL

On Friday morning (Dec. 30), YouTuber Nique at Night shared more exclusive video from the case. In one video, Megan Thee Stallion is laying on a stretcher in the back of an ambulance. The clip was derived from body-cam footage taken from one of the EMPs who treated the Houston rapper. The video shows Megan in tears and she can be heard crying throughout the duration.

A second video has audio of the moment the shots rang out. The sound bite was obtained from a nearby home’s security system. You can clearly hear five back-to-back shots.

A third video leaked by Nique has audio from Kelsey Harris’ September interview with the District Attorney, where she told prosecutors her side of the story, which included Tory threatening to shoot her during the argument in the SUV that sparked the shooting. She also admitted to seeing Tory shoot Megan. Harris recanted her statements in this interview while testifying during the trial despite being given immunity.

The new videos comes on the heels of Nique leaking audio of Tory Lanez’s jail call to Harris, last night (Dec. 29). In the clip, Tory profusely apologizes to Harris for what happened that night.

“Bruh, I know [Megan] prolly never, ever gonna talk to me ever again, but, I just want you to know, bruh, I was just so fuckin’ drunk that I ain’t even know what the fuck was going on,” he admits.

He continues: “I ain’t even know what the fuck was goin’ on, like, deadass. I ain’t never do some shit like that. I just… so fuckin’ drunk, nigga, I didn’t even understand what the fuck was going on. Regardless, though, that’s not gonna make anything right, and it’s not gonna make my actions right. I’m just deeply sorry, bruh. I never even move like that. I never move like that at all.”

The apology recording was one of the deciding factors in the jury’s decision, according to one journalist who covered the trial.

XXL has reached out to Megan Thee Stallion’s team for comment.

Tory Lanez was found guilty of one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner to cause bodily injury, following a nearly two-week trial. He is slated to be sentenced on Jan. 27, 2023 and faces up to 22 years in prison.

You can watch each clip at the bottom of this post.

Watch Video of Megan Thee Stallion Crying in Ambulance After Tory Lanez Shooting

Listen to Audio of Tory Lanez Gunshot