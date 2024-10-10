Home > NEWS

T.I. Inches Closer To Retirement, Announces Final Live Performance [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 10 hours ago

T.I. will no longer rap on stage. Speaking with Atlanta’s 96.1 Beat, T.I. revealed that the Jingle Ball performance will be his last time on stage.

“I appreciate y’all,” T.I. said. “Offering me my last working gig. I do not need the money anymore and I will not be performing.

“I don’t wanna do it anymore. I don’t want people to pay me to hop around and sweat for the entertainment anymore.”

It would seem T.I. doesn’t “need the money anymore,” as he put it: It was announced last month that he and his wife Tiny Harris won $71 million in a lawsuit against toy company MGA, after it was ruled that their OMG Fashion Dolls line infringed on the concept of Harris’ pop group OMG Girlz.

This comes after T.I. spoke about retirement and his final albums last year, saying, “It’s time to evolve beyond [my] career as a rapper. I think it’s a lot more people who are carrying the torch and pushing the culture forward. So, I’m on my final album, Kill The King.

