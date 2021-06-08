T.I. Drops 'What It’s Come To' Video Addressing Sexual Assault Allegations, Announces Final Album ‘Kill the King’

T.I. is turning his sexual assault accusations into a marketing ploy with his new video, “What It’s Come To.”

via Complex:

For the single that dropped on last month, T.I. addressed the criminal sexual assault accusations waged against himself and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

“In the fire, I reside like the money do/Niggas tried wearing wires at the randevu,” Tip began. “Don’t nothing kill a nigga like needing money do/For nothing, peel niggas you sweet as honeydew. … Extortion, is that what you got your mind on shorty?”

Along with using his lyrics to compare his ongoing criminal trial to the FBI’s infamous COINTELPRO initiative, Tip created a video that released on Tuesday. The visual depicts him and his wife as the subjects of a lengthy investigation. Yet, instead of this case being conducted by the police, it’s spearheaded by a woman posing as one of T.I. and Tiny’s accusers who Tip refers to as “The Parasite” in the video.

Currently, Tip and Tiny are facing a sexual assault investigation in Los Angeles but the case against the couple in Las Vegas has closed. Last week, the woman who sparked the accusations, Sabrina Peterson, claimed that she would drop the lawsuit if T.I. and Tiny apologized. Her voice demanding the apology was used in the video’s intro and outro.

At the end of the video, T.I. reveals that he’s gearing up to release a new album, Kill The King. This the released date for this aptly titled project has yet to be revealed, but Tip is promoting the body of work as “the final album.”

Watch the video below.