T.I. & Bossie Badazz Allegedly Squash Beef After Running into Each Other at Airport

T.I. and Boosie had a “tiff” over something silly. Well, it looks like they have resolved their issues like men.

via: HipHopDX

On Sunday (April 9), a photo of the Southern rap legends surfaced online, showing them stood next to each other and chatting it up at an airport.

The pair appeared to have bumped into each other at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in The Gateway City, where they performed together alongside Jeezy, Nelly, Twista and others as part of the Legends Never Die concert at the Enterprise Center the night before.

While neither Tip nor Boosie have confirmed a reconciliation, the photo suggests their encounter was cordial.

Boosie & TI ran into each other at the airport ? pic.twitter.com/vV8bKNfdwW — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) April 9, 2023

The pair’s spat was sparked in February after Boosie Badazz labeled T.I. a “rat” for admitting he once pinned a gun case on his dead cousin to avoid going to jail.

An outspoken critic of snitching, the Baton Rouge rapper also canceled the joint album they were planning to release together, saying Tip’s confession “ruined everything.”

The Grand Hustle general later claimed that he “embellished” the story about his late relative, which contained “humor” and “sarcasm” that escaped Boosie, while also sharing a photo of court documents purportedly proving he didn’t snitch.

The King rapper was then seen waving around said documents at a “paperwork party” he hosted in his native Atlanta, and put Boosie on blast for apparently ignoring his invite to “pull up.”

“I just don’t like for a n-gga to God damn get fly then get shy, you hear me?” T.I. said at the gathering. “My n-gga, I’m right here in the center, so come on if you got something to say about me, if you think it is what it ain’t. There’s one way to clear it up: pull on up, let me show you what you looking for.”

He continued: “And then after you see what you need to see, then it’s on you now. We gon’ straighten that shit up ’cause you done got too far in the jaw, you got too much dip on your chip.”

In an interview with TMZ in March, though, T.I. downplayed the notion that he and Boosie had “beef” and implied the “Wipe Me Down” rapper had “come to terms” with the fact that he “misspoke.”

T.I. and Boosie Badazz wouldn’t be the first rappers to have buried the hatchet while flying. Last year, Freddie Gibbs revealed that he and Jeezy squashed their long-running beef after bumping into each other at an airport.

“I seen Jeezy at the airport with his wife. I was with my girl. We shook hands and hugged and was just like, ‘Man, salute,’” Gibbs said in an interview with Bootleg Kev. “It was just, like, ‘Damn.’ It was a relief for both of us, I feel like.

“We exchanged numbers and we both got on a plane and that was it. It was one of the most beautiful things ever, I think. I been put it behind me, but I had to, like, see him. And then when you look back, man, it wasn’t really nothing. That was fucking a music disagreement.”

