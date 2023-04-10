Benzino Says He Tried To Stop Coi Leray From Smoking Weed [Video]

Benzino wants to make sure that he can be the father to his kids.

via: HotNewHipHop

Appearing on an upcoming episode of The G.O.A.T.s and Underdogs Podcast, the former Source editor recalled the first time Leray tried to smoke.

“She’s about 15, 16, essentially,” he began in a preview clip of the episode. “And she’s smoking — I’m like, damn, I don’t want her to smoke. So it’s like, man, I don’t wanna be the bad guy.” When co-host Tamira Smith asked what age Benzino started smoking, he admitted he was 13 years old. “But you want your kids to be better than you!” Ray Daniels said. “You’re right,” Benzino responded. “It’s called necessary hypocrisy.”

Leray and Benzino have been at odds in public many times over the years. In 2021, Leray admitted that she was “ashamed” to be her father’s daughter. In response, he slammed his daughter in a since-deleted Instagram post. “I been posting and supporting, so idk where all this bs is coming from. That line in her song is [cap] my name and rep is very important to me and nobody is gonna tarnish that for story line u dig? I still love u very much coileray but this gotta stop,” Benzino wrote.

Leray fired back at the time, says she’s “embarrassed” by Benzino. “And this is why I NEVER WANTED ANYBODY TO KNOW!!!” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet of her own. “I’M EMBARRASSED TO BE YOUR DAUGHTER. I should have been a boy your right cause I would have knocked you the fuck out already. NUMB TO THE PAIN!! I’m hurting right now but it’s all good. Ima be the one to PUT US RIGHT BACK IN THAT MANSION.” In the time since, the two have also traded shots over Leray expressing her support for Eminem. The Detroit rapper and Benzino have famously had beef over the years.