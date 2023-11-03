SZA, Teyana Taylor, and Brandy among honorees for Femme It Forward’s Give Her FlowHERS Gala

On Thursday (Nov. 2), Femme It Forward announced that they’ll be honoring some of the entertainment industry’s most notable Black women at their upcoming Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala on Nov. 10.

Leading the accolades, SZA is set to receive the Big Femme Energy Award. It will recognize the songstress’ “tremendous impact in music for this generation.” Meanwhile, the Visionary Award will go to Teyana Taylor for “reshaping the future landscape for women in music.”

Brandy will accept the Muse Award, which pays tribute to a legend whose “legacy, impact, and timeless music inspires past, current, and future generations.” Elsewhere, the Bloom Award will be given to Flo Milli.

Other notable mentions include Jodie and Jordyn Woods, Monaleo, and Nova Wav. Notably, Ambré, Jane Handcock, LAYA, and Maeta are slated to perform for the night.

Femme It Forward CEO and founder Heather Lowery reflected on the occasion. In a press statement, she shared, “After experiencing the powerful joy, inspiration, and genuine love of our inaugural event, we’re thrilled to bring together more trailblazing women and honor their impact at the second annual Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala.”

She continued, “This awards gala goes beyond giving the extraordinary women who have impacted culture their flowers as we look to plant more seeds of change for the future.” More information about the ceremony can be found on the Femme It Forward’s website.

In related news, SZA, Usher, and Summer Walker were announced as the leading nominees for BET’s Soul Train Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 1). Other contenders include Coco Jones and Victoria Monét with six nods, with Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Janelle Monáe, and October London trailing behind with four.

SZA has been having an incredible run this year. In August, she also won Best R&B for “Shirt” at the 2023 MTV VMAs.