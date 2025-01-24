SZA Is Joining Kendrick Lamar During His Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Ahead of going on a stadium tour together, SZA will join Kendrick Lamar during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

In the announcement video, Lamar can be seen talking on the phone while walking the field at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, where the Super Bowl is being held this year. “You know this field a lot bigger than people think so that’s a must,” he says. “Exactly. Nah, I been thinking about a guest performer.” The clip then cuts SZA pouring blue Gatorade on Lamar as “Hey Now” from GNX plays.

Super Bowl LIX takes place on Sunday, February 9, at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome. Lamar’s company with Dave Free, pgLang, is handling the creative direction for the halftime show performance. Diversified Production Services is producing the halftime show telecast with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Jesse Collins as executive producers, Hamish Hamilton as director, and Roc Nation also serving “as the strategic entertainment advisor of the live performance.”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are longtime collaborators who used to be on the same label, Top Dawg Entertainment. They reunited on Lamar’s surprise album GNX, and Lamar also recently featured on SZA’s new album, SOS Deluxe: Lana.