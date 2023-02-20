SZA Breaks 7-Year Record After ‘SOS’ Tops Chart for 9th Week

SZA’s sophomore album SOS has earned its ninth nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, earning 93,000 equivalent album units in the United States this past week.

via: Complex

The singer’s highly acclaimed album, SOS, scored Billboard’s No.1 spot for the ninth nonconsecutive week, earning 93,000 equivalent album units, the outlet reports. That’s the most chart-topping weeks by a female artist in the last seven years.

Adele, with her album 25, was the last woman to top the chart for 9 weeks, while Taylor Swift’s 1989 also spent nine weeks at No. 1 in 2015.

Meanwhile, Paramore’s This Is Why entered the chart at No. 2, while Rihanna’s former 2016 number one album, Anti, has entered the top 200 at No. 3, following her super bowl performance.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, SZA revealed that she struggled initially when creating SOS. “I didn’t even know how to make [the album] cause I didn’t have a purpose,” she said. She also emphasized that a big part of creating her first album was to prove to herself that she could do it. “But now it’s like, I did everything I wanted to do.”

“Kill Bill” has charted No. 2 on Billboard 100 for nine weeks. In the interview, SZA also addressed accusations of creating “sad girl music.”

“Sad-girl energy has always been my energy. It’s never been, like, bitch-girl energy,” she said.

SZA is currently performing her first sold-out arena tour, and recently linked up with Lizzo for a guest feature on the “Special” remix.