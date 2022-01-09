Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Post Hip Hop Heavy List of Triller Shareholders [Photos]

The Avengers of the entertainment industry has been assembled by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

via: Revolt

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are celebrating because Verzuz via Triller is set to become a publicly traded company on the stock market.

On Friday (Jan. 7), Swizz and Timbo shared a graphic on Instagram containing pictures of many of the shareholders who seek to profit once the company hits the Nasdaq sometime later this year. The group, which is being billed as the “biggest creative IPO of all time,” includes artists who have participated in Verzuz events, and several others who haven’t.

Besides Swizz and Timbaland, the group includes The Weeknd, Lil Wayne, Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg, Young Thug, Ashanti, Fat Joe, Hit Boy, E-40, Gladys Knight, French Montana, Pitbull, 21 Savage, Jagged Edge, 112, Doja Cat, and more.

“By the artist for the artist with the people. It’s always been our dream to go Big with the creatives. This will be the Biggest creative IPO in History !!!!! You’ve never seen this many creatives part of the Bigger picture! But now it’s a new day we will see you all at the BELL. #trillerverz @verzuztv @triller,” Swizz captioned the IG post.

He posted the second part of the three-part list on Saturday (Jan. 8). That graphic includes more previous Verzuz performers such as DMX, Jadakiss, Cam’ron, Erykah Badu, Patti LaBelle, DJ Premier, Ja Rule, Scott Storch, and others.

Plus, there are shareholders on the list who some may not have known were directly involved in TrillerVerz, including Joe Budden, Ebro, Charlemagne, Oscar De La Hoya, Victor Belfort, and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. “Let’s make some history. Let’s go ring the bell,” Swizz captioned part two.

According to Deadline, a reverse merger between Triller and ad tech firm SeaChange International is expected to be finalized within the first quarter of 2022. The company will be known as TrillerVerz Corp. and is said to be worth about $5 billion. TrillerVerz will be traded on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol ILLR.

When the news broke in December 2021, the companies said that their goal was to become “a leading AI-powered social media platform for content, creators & commerce.”

Once the deal is official, the combined company will be led by Triller CEO Mahi de Silv. Peter Aquino, president and CEO of SeaChange, will join the TrillerVerz executive team.

As REVOLT previously reported, when Swizz Beatz and Timbaland sold Verzuz in March 2021, both producers became brand visionaries for Triller’s management department and joined the board of shareholders. They collectively decided to pass on a portion of their equity stake to the each of the artists who had appeared on the Verzuz platform.

Check out part one and part two of the TrillerVerz roster below:

While there haven’t been any specific details released about the direction of VERZUZ moving forward, the music streaming platform created several hallmark moments for Hip Hop such as Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s beef squashing battle and Three 6 Mafia’s recent VERZUZ against the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony — which resulted in a fiery onstage altercation.