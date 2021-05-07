Swizz Beatz Explains Decision to Call Out DMX’s Fake Friends During Homegoing Service [Video]

DMX and Swizz Beatz shared a unique bond throughout their careers. As a result, the super producer-turned-mogul decided to use X’s homegoing ceremony as a platform to call out people who weren’t there for his friend.

via: Revolt

When on the topic of DMX’s funeral service, he revisited comments he made during the event in which he called out those who failed to show up for his friend when it was needed. He explained his decision to address those people amid the outpouring of love X received after his passing.

“From the fans’ standpoint, X got a lot of love. It’s just the other love he was looking for I don’t think he got a lot of,” Swizz told Martinez.

“And that’s what made me want to say what I said at his homegoing because I was dealing with a lot of that. And I was with X a lot. Especially, recently. So I was very current in his life and understanding where he was at and what he was going through. So when I started seeing things, naturally as his brother, it just bothered me.” He doubled down on his statement and expressed that he would reiterate the same thing if need be.

Elsewhere in the interview, Swizz recalled X’s great energy after Verzuz, which he poured into the making of his forthcoming album — a project the producer deems a “well-deserved masterpiece.”

“X was really in a good mood after doing Verzuz,” he explained. “He really got excited because he was able to see the love that the youth had for him and the energy that Snoop gave him…We didn’t leave L.A. We stayed there and finished the album at Snoop’s studio like from Verzuz. That energy bottled, bottled up and we just stayed on it. X was just saying that ‘I just wanna get some new music out so I can contribute to this new energy that I’m feeling.’”

According to Swizz, X’s musical return was going to be accompanied by a physical transformation. He was working with a trainer to lose some of the weight he gained while being sober. “He was going to get back in the best shape that we’ve ever seen him in a long time physically as well,” Swizz said, noting he will make sure to carry on DMX’s energy in his absence. “It’s only right. I would want him to do the same,” he concluded.

Check out highlights of Swizz’s interview in the Instagram posts below.

If you need a reminder of what Swizz said.

Swizz Beatz just got a lot off his chest #DMXFuneral pic.twitter.com/OYxvzO4ix4 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 24, 2021

Full interview with Angie below.