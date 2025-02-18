BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 4 hours ago

Doechii has never shied away from the spotlight or the conversation. The Grammy-winning rapper, singer, and all-around powerhouse has made waves in the music industry with her bold lyrics, animated style, and unapologetic personality. But beyond her music and undeniable stage presence, fans often wonder one question: is Doechii gay?

The “What It Is (Block Boy)” hitmaker has always been open about her identity. Still, in recent years, she’s spoken more candidly about her sexuality — embracing it in a way that’s inspiring for her fans and the LGBTQIA+ community.

Doechii’s Sexuality: The Truth, Straight From the Source

Doechii, born Jaylah Hickmon, has proudly claimed her place in the LGBTQIA+ community, confirming that she identifies as bisexual. While some fans speculated about her sexuality based on her lyrics and public persona, she made it crystal clear in multiple interviews that her attraction to women has never been a phase—it’s always been part of her identity.

“I think I’ve always been gay,” she playfully told Gay Times last year. “I always knew I was gay. I’m currently bisexual. I am with a woman now and I have always known that I loved women. I’ve been very, very aware from an early age.“

The “Denial Is A River“ artist further explained how that awareness didn’t always come with acceptance. Growing up in the South, Doechii faced challenges that made it difficult to embrace her identity fully. However, everything changed when she began surrounding herself with a different crowd.

“I didn’t feel as comfortable until I started surrounding myself with more gay friends. I also grew up in the church, which is not to say that every religion denounces being gay, but it wasn’t accepted in the religion that I was in, in my environment,“ Doechii continued with Gay Times.

Her story resonates with many Black queer individuals who have had to navigate cultural and religious expectations while staying true to themselves. Doechii’s ability to speak openly about these struggles makes her an important voice in music and LGBTQIA+ representation.

Doechii’s Unapologetic Approach To Dating & Sexuality

Another reason why fans appreciate her is because she does not shame bisexual men. Unfortunately, there is a negative stigma against bisexual men in comparison to bisexual women. During an interview with “The Breakfast Club,“ Doechii opened up about dating bisexual men and not having an issue with it, as long as her partner was open. She would always accept them.

“How can I be bisexual, and then I’m gonna date somebody else who’s bisexual? Why, because it’s a man? Who cares?“ she told the hosts.

She reinforced her stance by emphasizing that her partner's sexuality doesn't matter to her So, is Doechii gay? No — she's proudly bisexual. She's also a boundary-pushing artist, an advocate for self-love, and an inspiration to queer fans who see themselves in her story. Doechii's journey of self-acceptance is proof that being true to yourself is the ultimate flex, especially considering the industry she is in. Whether she's winning more awards, shaking up the rap game, or having viral-worthy moments, one thing is clear — Doechii is here, she's queer, and she's thriving.

