Sutton Stracke Slams Kathy Hilton's 'RHOBH' Ultimatium, Says She Can't 'Play God'

Sutton Stracke slammed Kathy Hilton’s ultimatum that she will not return to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” if her co-Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne aren’t fired.

“I don’t think any of us have that capability,” the luxury store owner, 51, told Page Six during the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala at the David H. Koch Theater in New York City on Thursday night.

“I don’t want anything to do with that – it’s like playing God.”

Stracke added that despite the tense Season 12 reunion, she felt “relaxed” and is happy to move on with her life — with her close friend and co-star Garcelle Beauvais by her side.

“Garcelle and I had a turbulent season, but we came out really strong. I’m happy to be here at ABT doing what I love and that’s what’s most important to me,” the “RHOBH” star, who’s a trustee to the organization, continued.

“We’re just moving on with our lives, so that’s the best with reality TV – it’s real,” Stracke told us.

Stracke also said she and Beauvais, 55, “keep trudging along doing our lives.”

Hilton, 63, raised eyebrows last week when the “friend of” fan favorite said that she would “absolutely not” return to “RHOBH” if Rinna, 59, and Jayne, 51, were still part of the show.

