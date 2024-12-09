Suspect in Fatal Shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson Reportedly ID’d as Luigi Mangione

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Police are questioning 26-year-old Luigi Mangione in Altoona, Pennsylvania, as a person of interest in connection with the brazen Midtown Manhattan murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week, according to authorities.

Mangione was detained on Monday at an Altoona, Pa., McDonalds after an employee spotted him eating and notified police, authorities confirmed to PEOPLE.

He was discovered in possession of a 9mm “ghost gun” similar to that used to shoot Thompson, multiple fake IDs including a N.J. ID used to check into a hostel where the shooter allegedly stayed, and a 3-page manifesto critical of the health insurance industry, New York and Altoona police say.

Advertisement

An X account belonging to a Luigi Mangione describes him as a Honolulu, Hawaii, resident with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in computer science from the University of Pennsylvania. NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said he was born and raised in Maryland and has ties to San Francisco, Calif.; Honolulu was his last known address.

The suspect had no known prior arrests, Kenny said, and the NYPD did not have his name on their radar until his arrest in Altoona.

Officials with the NYPD and Manhattan District Attorney’s office are en route to Pennsylvania to interview Mangione, who was arrested on weapons charges in Pennsylvania and would have to be extradited to New York before facing potential murder charges.

Thompson was fatally shot outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel, where the CEO was attending a company investors’ conference. The hooded, masked suspect fled the scene on a bike, with police losing track of him in Central Park.

Advertisement

Police believe the suspect deliberately targeted Thompson, “lying in wait” outside the hotel as other pedestrians walked by and only opening fire when Thompson arrived.

via: People