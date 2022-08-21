Supreme Teases Upcoming Campaign Featuring André 3000 [Photo]

André 3000 is the next artist to collab with streetwear brand Supreme, with the Outkast legend looking set to appear on a new t-shirt.

via: Revolt

Supreme took to Instagram on Saturday (Aug. 21) to tease an upcoming campaign featuring Outkast legend André 3000 by posting a picture of the rapper photographed by Deana Lawson.

As he is widely recognized as one of the greatest rappers of all time, André 3000 is also known for his eclectic style and iconic fashion both on and off the stage. In the picture, he wore Supreme’s classic white box logo T-shirt under an olive army jacket with pinstriped overalls that hang halfway off his body. He completed the look with large bug-eye frames and a red beanie.

It is unclear if André 3000 will be a part of the streetwear brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, but the post arrives two days after the brand teased another launch alongside British motorsports racing driver Lewis Hamilton. Many are speculating it to be a leather jacket collaboration. “New Fall/Winter 2022 collection coming soon,” the brand captioned a picture of Hamilton wearing a leather jacket that costs $15,000.

André 3000 has been relatively quiet and private these days, especially when it comes to music, but he remains high in demand. Rapper Jack Harlow has been manifesting a collaboration with the rapper for a while. “I’m just gonna keep saying André 3000 with faith that it’ll happen,” he said when asked who his dream feature would be in a recent interview with NBC’s “Today” show.

Meanwhile, the latest music André 3000 has given his fans was back in February when he appeared on the soundtrack for Everything Everywhere All at Once. He did not rap on the movie’s soundtrack, but instead played the flute on four of the songs, including “My Life Without You,” “The Boxcutter,” “Dog Fight,” and “Pinky Fight.”