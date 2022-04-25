‘Supernatural’ Actor Jared Padalecki ‘Lucky to be Alive’ After Freak Accident [Photo + Video]

Jensen Ackles is gearing up for his The Boys debut (he will portray Soldier Boy and probably antagonize the hell out of Homelander), but he’s still finding time to hit the convention circuit for the long-running Supernatural series. Over the weekend, Ackles took the stage at a fan event in East Brunswick, New Jersey, where he revealed why co-star Jared Padalecki wasn’t also in attendance.

via: Page Six

“He was in a very bad car accident,” Ackles, 44, told fans while explaining why Padalecki, 39, was missing from the CW show’s official convention in East Brunswick, NJ (via Us Weekly).

“He wasn’t driving. He was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive,” he added.

“I miss my buddy. [Padalecki] sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He’s sad he can’t be here.”

The Texas natives are known for portraying brothers Sam and Dean Winchester for 15 seasons of “Supernatural.”

Ackles confirmed there were no fatalities in the crash, noting that Padalecki is “moving around” and should “be back very soon.”

“He’s at home recovering, which — the fact that he’s not even in the hospital right now is, like, blowing my mind because I saw the car,” the “Smallville” alum said.

“That airbag packs a punch. He’s like, ‘I feel like I went 12 rounds with Tyson.’ But he is doing OK, and he’s moving around. Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social, and he’ll be back with us soon.”

Padalecki — who shares kids Thomas, 10, Shep, 8, and Odette, 5 with wife Genevieve Cortese — took to Twitter ahead of the convention to apologize for his absence.

“Hey #SpnFamily! Sorry to miss y’all in NYC this weekend. Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can’t wait to see y’all again. ???,” he wrote Thursday.

Hey #SpnFamily! Sorry to miss y’all in NYC this weekend. Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can’t wait to see y’all again. ??? — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) April 21, 2022

The former onscreen brothers previously made headlines when Padalecki revealed he had learned of Ackles’ “Supernatural” prequel, titled “The Winchesters,” via social media.

“Dude. Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever,” he tweeted in June 2021.

Much to the delight of fans, the pair patched things up just a few hours later, as the “Gilmore Girls” alum returned to social media to write, “We’ve travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps. Bumps don’t stop us. Once brothers, always brothers.”