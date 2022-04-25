Keke Palmer Airs Out Frustration Of Having Her Privacy Invaded By Overzealous Fan: 'No Means No' [Photo]

Keke Palmer is quite the sought-after actress these days. Coming off of a standout performance in 2019’s Hustlers and hosting last year’s Disney+ food sculpting competition Foodtastic (which was an acting exercise in itself), she began what is sure to be a huge 2022 with the release of Alice. As her star continues to rise, there’s little doubt her recognizability factor is also increasing, and Palmer has spoken out following an incident where a fan filmed her against her will.

via: AceShowbiz

Through Twitter, the 28-year-old actor explained the detail of the story. She began by writing, “No means no, even when it doesn’t pertain to sex. I was at the bar the other day and this girl asked me three times for a picture and I told her three times nicely that I did not want [to] take one with her. She still preceded to film me against my will.” She expressed in her tweet that even though she could have done something, she knew it would be wrong, so she “just nervously laughed while my privacy was invaded upon.”

Keke did not stop on the Blue Bird app. The “Alice” actress took to her Instagram account to share further about her feelings on the issue. She posted a screenshot of her tweets and wrote in the caption, “Clearly I’m still upset about it cause I hated that I smiled, but that is my defense mechanism to laugh or joke in an uncomfortable situation and it misleads people every time. Literally I could be wanting to scream, and on the outside I’m still performing.”

In the caption, the actress also talked about her struggle as a people pleaser. “Creating boundaries can sometimes be so difficult but when you people please or always try to avoid conflict, you let yourself down everytime,” she added. However, she noted, “The fact that I tell people no at all is therapeutic progress for me lbvs.”

Keke went on to wish people who are also people pleasers “good luck.” She finished her Instagram caption by stressing, “If you ever want a picture with me and I say no, let’s just let that rock.”