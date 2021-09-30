Super Bowl 2022’s Hip-Hop Halftime: Kendrick, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop, Dr. Dre [Photo]

As the Super Bowl returns to Los Angeles in 2022, some of the city’s brightest stars (and few out-of-town friends) will join forces for a hometown blowout. Dr. Dre has been announced as the performer for the Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime Show — and he’s bringing a squad of his best-known buddies along, including Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg.

via: New York Post

The monumental performance of legends was announced Thursday by Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation.

It’s also a big moment for the city of Los Angeles, since it’s the first time the City of Angels plays host to the Super Bowl in nearly 30 years, Variety reported, noting that Dre, Snoop and Kendrick are LA natives.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

“On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime,” Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter said. “They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”

While the performance is sure to have everyone from coast to coast jamming, there’s a charity aspect to the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, too.

Pepsi, the sponsor for the halftime event, and the NFL have partnered with Andre “Dr. Dre” Young to support Regional School #1, a south LA magnet school founded by the legendary rapper and Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine. The school, set to open next fall, offers an education with a focus on Integrated Design, Technology, and Entrepreneurship, according to Variety.

“This effort will help develop and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators,” Los Angeles Unified Interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly said. “We are excited about the additional opportunities this partnership will bring to our students.”

So far, there’s no word on 50 Cent, but you can probably bet that where Dre and Em are, 50 is likely to come strolling out to the propulsive beat of “In Da Club.”

Super Bowl LVI will take place on February 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show. This will introduce the next saga of my career… Bigger and Better than Ever!!!@NBCSports @Pepsi @NFL @RocNation #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/zn1wfJdhp2 — Dr. Dre (@drdre) September 30, 2021