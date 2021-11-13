Sunny Hostin Says The View Needs a 'Conservative Voice' But Not One 'Who Spreads Misinformation'

Meghan McCain’s replacement on “The View” can’t be someone who “spreads misinformation,” her former colleague Sunny Hostin has declared.

via: People

The co-host and author, 53, acknowledged in a recent interview that the panel — comprised of Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sara Haines — does “need a really conservative voice,” but not without some caveats.

“Right now, we still do need a really conservative voice,” Hostin told The Cut in an interview published Thursday. “I also believe it’s really important to not have someone on the panel who spreads misinformation, who adheres to the big lies, who is an anti-vaxxer, because I think that’s dangerous.”

“We need someone that will commit [to independent and/or conservative outlooks] and we don’t have that voice. And we need someone that’s not duplicative of anyone else on the panel,” Hostin added.

After McCain left the show this summer, she leveled various accusations at her former View cohosts, alleging a “toxic” environment in her new Audible memoir Bad Republican.

She also told PEOPLE that she “felt punished for having a different opinion” on the chat show.

A spokesperson for The View previously said in a statement to PEOPLE: “For 25 years, The View has been a platform on air and behind the scenes for strong women. Live television and different perspectives can often lead to surprising moments, but the team is collaborative and supportive — focused on delivering an informative daily talk show to our loyal viewers.”

“I think she thinks that people did not like her or treated her a certain way because of her opinions,” Hostin said about McCain in her interview with The Cut.

“I certainly don’t share any of her opinions … at all … about anything … but I don’t feel that way about her. I can’t claim to understand her because I think she’s very complicated. Her experience is her experience,” Hostin added.

“No one can say that she didn’t experience it in that way because it’s hers,” Hostin said. “I didn’t see it that way. I didn’t experience it the way she did. But I’m going to defer to her that she experienced it like that.”

Sunny isn’t wrong.