Taylor Lautner Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend and Influencer, Taylor Dome [Photos]

Taylor Lautner is getting ready to get married.

via Complex:

The 29-year-old Twilight star proposed Thursday night to his girlfriend of three years, Taylor Dome, a 23-year-old social media influencer and registered nurse. Lautner took to Instagram on Saturday to share a picture of the proposal.

“11.11.2021,” he captioned a photo of him dressed in a suit, down on one knee in front of a fireplace with a neon red “Lautner” sign. “And just like that, all of my wishes came true.”

The future Mrs. Lautner shared her excitment on Instagram: “My absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU,” she captioned a photo of her kneeling down to embrace him. “Got news for you, the feeling is mutual,” Lautner commented on his fiancé’s picture.

Prior to dating Dome, who he first met in September 2018, Lautner was romantically linked to several actresses, including Billie Lourd, Lily Collins, Maika Monroe, Maria Avgeropoulos and Selena Gomez.

Lautner also had a highly publicized fling with Taylor Swift after the pair met while filming the 2010 romantic comedy Valentine’s Day. Years later, he revealed during a Scream Queens Facebook Live video that Swift’s 2010 single “Back to December” is about their relationship.

We thought… you know what? Never mind. Congrats to them!

