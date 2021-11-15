Summer Walker Earns First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Still Over It'

Summer Walker’s Still Over It is the No. 1 album in America.

via: Billboard

The 20-track set was released on Nov. 5 and launches with 166,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Nov. 11, according to MRC Data. Over 90% of the album’s first-week units were driven by streaming activity. Still Over It marks both the first R&B album by a woman to top the Billboard 200 in more than five years and the largest streaming week ever for an R&B album by a woman.

Also in the top 10, ABBA returns with the group’s highest-charting album ever – and first top 10 – as its new studio album, Voyage, bows at No. 2. Plus, rapper Key Glock lands his highest-charting set, as Yellow Tape 2 begins at No. 7.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Nov. 20, 2021-dated chart (where Still Over It debuts at No. 1) will be posted in full on Billboard’s website on Nov. 16. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram. Of Still Over It’s 166,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Nov. 11, SEA units comprise 153,000 (equaling 201.1 million on-demand streams of the set’s tracks), album sales comprise 12,000 and TEA units comprise 1,000 units.

Still Over It is Walker’s third top 10 on the Billboard 200. It follows her 2020 EP, Life on Earth (No. 8), and her debut full-length studio album, Over It, in 2019 (No. 2). Over It has spent more than 100 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart and finished 2020 as the No. 2 title on Billboard’s year-end Top R&B Albums recap. The set has earned over 2.5 million equivalent album units in the U.S.

The new album was announced on Oct. 4 and led by the single “Ex for a Reason,” with JT (of City Girls). The track debuted at No. 6 on the Hot R&B Songs chart and in the top 20 of Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs (both dated Oct. 30).

Let’s take a look at some of the feats that Walker achieves with the debut of Still Over It:

First No. 1 R&B Album by a Woman in Over Five Years: Still Over It is the first R&B album by a woman to top the Billboard 200 since Solange’s A Seat at the Table ruled for one week on Oct. 22, 2016-dated chart. The last R&B album by any artist to be No. 1 on the Billboard 200 was The Weeknd’s After Hours, more than a year ago; it logged its fourth and final week at No. 1 on the April 25, 2020 chart. (R&B albums are defined as those that have hit Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart.)

Still Over It also logs the biggest week, by units earned, for an R&B album by a woman since Beyoncé’s Lemonade earned 202,000 units in its third week (May 28, 2016 chart). (Lemonade bowed with 653,000 units and then earned 321,000 units in its second week.)

Stream Still Over It below: