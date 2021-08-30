Summer Walker Blasts London on da Track Over Parenting Terms and Threats: ‘If Anything Happens To Me It Was Him’ [Photos + Video]

Summer Walker and London On Da Track are going back and forth on the internet — and it’s getting super messy.

via Complex:

On her second Instagram account, @galactawhore, Walker blasted her ex in an Instagram Story post, alleging that London had been warning those close to her about her involvement with another man.

“London calling & dm’ng [sic] everyone around me cause he BLOCKED talking bout if you care about Summer get that n***a away from her,” she wrote. “So if anything happens to me it was him. Ghetto baby daddy from hell. I be minding my business & NEVER call him unless it’s about the well being of my child. Smh crazy mf. & ‘that n***a’ has been raising your child since 2 months cause you ain’t shit & wouldn’t help me. You need to stop threatening people & tell him thank you, fuckin’ weirdo.”

In a series of follow-up posts, she added, “I be trying so hard to mind my business, n***a so pressed. && come get this car, I don’t want nothing from you n this shit ain’t even paid for. I like my cars paid OFF. … One of y’all hoes PLEASE put some good pussy on that man so he can leave me and my family alone. Thank you.”

The couple previously faced criticism over what fans suspected to be harmful eating habits for their young child after users noticed what they believed was DIY baby food made with hemp seeds and honey on Summer Walker’s Instagram.

On London on da Track’s Instagram Story, the producer responded to Walker’s latest comments.

“Shit so goofy shit ain’t even funny,” he wrote. “I really be trynna spare shawty cuz I understand her mental health ain’t where it need to be. But da lying shit gotta stop.” He accuses her of lying about “calls” and “DM,” and added, “That shit bout the truck cute too… I’ma have somebody come get that shit tomorrow… Put the jewelry in the arm rest. I don’t want u to have nothing u don’t want.”

He concluded that he could buy “5 Teslas,” but she’s “still making payments on ya ass n titties talkin’ bout a car.” As for the comments about him being a deadbeat dad, he countered that it’s “cap” and “everybody around me know how I am wit my kids.” London has two other children from past relationships.

Recently, Summer Walker criticized Instagram after numerous posts of hers were removed because she shared anti-vaccination sentiments. “I’m bout to look into creating a app similar cause this IG shit going to hell,” said Walker in a since-deleted post. “idk if I even wanna drop my Galactawhore merch on here….. lol it might go against they ‘guidelines.’” She accused Instagram of having a “plandemic agenda,” and suggested the best way to fight COVID-19 is “sleep, water, vegetables, exercise, meditation, fasting & yoga.”

At least she’s getting plenty of material for her next album. Peep her posts as well as her IG Live session where she begged London to leave her alone below.

