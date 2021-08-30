Lori Harvey Reacts After Meek Mill Takes Her Off His ‘Wish List’ [Video]

Meek Mill recently said that Lori Harvey is no longer a woman in his field of view.

via: Hot97

Meek previously rapped “She said, “Oh, you rich rich?” (‘You rich rich’) / B*tch, I graduated, call me Big Fish (ballin’) / I got Lori Harvey on my wish list (that’s Lori) / That’s the only thing I want for Christmas (true story, uh),” on ‘Going Bad” featuring Drake.

It’s no secret that Lori is in a happy relationship with Michael B. Jordan. Meek made it clear that he had a change of heart while performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam over the weekend. He rapped, “I took Lori Harvey off my wishlist / That’s the only thing I wanted for Christmas,”

“I took Lori Harvey off my wishlist” – Meek Mill pic.twitter.com/dk2DjGKncL — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) August 23, 2021

Paparazzi caught up with Lori Harvey to catch her reaction to Meek’s lyric changes.

Take a look at Lori’s reaction below.

Paparazzi asks Lori Harvey how it feels to be taken off Meek Mill’s wishlist This body tho ? pic.twitter.com/bWh0x2NuqY — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 27, 2021

When you are dating Michael B. Jordan why would you be bothered about Meek Mill.