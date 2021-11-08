Summer Walker Addresses 2017 Record Contract: ‘Over the Years My Deal Has Changed Many Times’

Summer Walker’s seemingly bad record deal has been the talk of social media ever since Rolling Stone published her alleged 2017 contract, but now Summer is speaking out and setting the record straight.

via Complex:

In documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Walker was allegedly in a “lopsided record deal.” In 2017 versions of Walker’s agreements with label and management company Love Renaissance (LVRN), Walker was offered a low advance payment and a low royalty rate by current industry standards. Music managers and lawyers who reviewed a draft of the contract advised their clients not to agree to the terms. More than one manager described the deal as “brutal.”

LVRN management has denied RS’ claims.

Now Walker, who just released her Still Over It album, has cleared the air on her IG Stories.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of chatter online. I didn’t say anything because I wanted to say focused on releasing my album. Now let me clear the air,” she wrote. “What that article said is not my current record deal. Over the years my deal has changed many times. I’ve always had my own representation and full support from LVRN. Thank you to my fans for always having my back and for all of the love ya’ll keep showing my new album. Appreciate y’all!!”

In first-week projections, Still Over It is expected to go No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.