Storm Reid Announces Euphoria Exit Ahead of Season 3 but ‘Can’t Wait’ to Watch: ‘Glad That’s a Part of My Legacy’ [Video]

Against all odds, Euphoria is returning for season 3. Zendaya is coming back, as is Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, and Maude Apatow. But one original cast member won’t be along for the time-jump season.

The actress revealed she will not appear in season 3 of the HBO drama, nearly three years after the network renewed it. Reid played Gia Bennett, the younger sister of Zendaya’s lead character Rue, for the show’s first two seasons.

“I’m very excited for season 3,” she told Rotten Tomatoes on the Nov. 17 Governors Awards red carpet. “Unfortunately, Gia’s not returning to the third season, but I am so, so indebted to the cast and the crew of that show, to HBO. Euphoria’s a really special thing and I’m so glad that that’s a part of my legacy and that I was a part of such a cultural phenomenon.”

“I’m forever grateful — forever indebted — and I can’t wait to see what season 3 has in store,” she added.

A source close to production also confirmed the news to PEOPLE.

Storm Reid shares she will not be returning for #Euphoria Season 3 at the #GovernorsAwards red carpet. pic.twitter.com/Lv2EckSwKg — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) November 20, 2024

Euphoria made its HBO debut in June 2019, later releasing its second season in January 2022 after two standalone specials. A month later, it was renewed for a third season, and HBO announced in July 2024 that filming was slated to begin in early 2025.

As for cast members who have said they will be returning, Hunter Schafer shared that her character Jules would likely be in Rue’s future during a Euphoria cast Q&A in December 2022.

“She’s looking for closeness with other people and [to feel] affirmed in that closeness,” Schafer said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “She knows it’s there with Rue.”

Dominic Fike, who plays Elliot, is also set to return, and Eric Dane’s Cal Jacobs has more to his storyline as well.

