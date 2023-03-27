Stop the Madness: At Least Five People, Including Three Children Dead Following Shooting at Nashville Private Christian School

At least five people, including three children, were shot and killed at a private Christian school in Tennessee on Monday, officials said, adding that the shooter was killed by police.

via NBC:

The shooting unfolded at The Covenant School on Burton Hills Boulevard in Nashville where officers “engaged” the attacker, police said.

Nashville firefighters first reported their personnel were responding to an “active aggressor” at 10:39 a.m. CT.

“We can now confirm 3 children and 2 adults from the school shooting were transported to our Adult Emergency Department (2 adults) and (3 children) to the Pediatric Emergency Department at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital,” Vanderbilt University Medical Center spokesperson John Howser said. “All 5 patients have been pronounced dead.”

It was not immediately clear if the gunman is part of the five.

The names and ages of the victims and the gunman have not been released.

Shortly after police announced the shooter was dead, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also said “there is no current threat to public safety.”

Students of the school, which serves preschool students through sixth graders, were being bused to Woodmont Baptist Church, two miles away, to be reunited with their parents.

The campus employs 33 teachers with an 8-to-1 student-to-instructor ratio, according to The Covenant School.

The school was founded in 2001 as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church, and shares the same address as the church.

The gunfire in Nashville on Monday follows multiple shootings on campuses across the country.

Story developing…

Update: The shooter was a female who appeared to be a teen, armed with 2 assault rifles and handgun. Six people were killed in addition to shooter who was shot by officers.