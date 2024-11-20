Still At It: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Have Cops Called to Their Georgia Mansion After ‘Heated Argument’

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann got into a tense exchange at their Georgia mansion and cops had to intervene.

On Monday, officers responded to the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 46, and her estranged NFL player husband’s home after a 911 call reported a ‘heated argument’, according to TMZ.

Sources say the responding officers concluded that it was a verbal exchange with no physical altercation.

Cops ‘calmed Kim and Kroy down,’ took an incident report, and made no arrests, as no crime was determined to have been committed, per the insider.

This incident comes shortly after the former couple slashed another $300,000 off their asking price for the mansion in an urgent attempt to sell it before an upcoming auction.

They are now seeking $3.65 million, according to TMZ, citing real estate records.

Originally listed for $6 million in October 2023, the price was reduced to $4.5 million in January, then further cut to $3.95 million in August.

This price drop comes just a month after Kim accused Kroy of spying on her in their home.

The star filed a motion on October 9, alleging that Biermann invaded her privacy.

She’s now asking the court to step in and help retrieve her personal belongings.

Although the motion is sealed, sources from the outlet report that Kim is alleging Kroy monitored her movements within the house.

In one bizarre incident, she alleges she found him unconscious in her closet after trying to spy on her.

Previously, a judge ruled Kim to stay in the basement/nanny quarters of the couple’s Georgia home, while the former NFL star will be upstairs in the primary bedroom.

But now, Kim is calling foul, claiming Kroy has been sneaking into her private space while she was out and even removed the security cameras she set up to keep him at bay, according to the insider.

Zolciak’s latest motion isn’t about kicking Kroy out of their shared home; instead, she’s looking to get her personal belongings back, which she says he’s been holding hostage.

Plus, she wants the court to stop him from swiping any more of her stuff, including some personal notes she thinks he might have already seen.

This drama isn’t new, either. Zolciak has made similar accusations against her estranged husband before, claiming back in January and May that he had taken her phone and other personal items. T

The tension between these two has been simmering for months, with Zolciak even calling the police in May after claiming Kroy snatched her phone and locked himself in the master bedroom.

via: Daily Mail

