Still Guilty: False Claims That Court Declared Tory Lanez Innocent in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case Debunked [Photos]

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Tory Lanez’s pursuit of an appeal in his conviction for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion took a significant turn this week.

On Wednesday, October 23, Lanez’s legal team filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus, requesting a federal court to review if the Canadian artist’s imprisonment is lawful. Then, on Friday, October 25, the court announced it would review this habeas corpus petition along with Lanez’s pending appeal and a prior motion for habeas corpus. The Attorney General is set to provide a preliminary response to this recent petition by November 20.

Despite online speculation claiming that the court’s decision implies Lanez’s innocence, independent reporter Meghann Cuniff clarified on X that the court has not made any rulings yet. Cuniff explained that the court is merely consolidating Lanez’s appeal and habeas corpus petition for joint consideration, and no conclusions have been drawn.

Just got home from the World Series and learned some people spent their Friday night spreading lies about Tory Lanez’s appeal for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. No, the appellate court has not declared Lanez “innocent.” Not even close. pic.twitter.com/kVYRSSFfBM — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) October 26, 2024

Cuniff further noted that this habeas corpus petition is entirely new, contrasting with a similar motion filed last year, which reportedly did not receive a response. She suggested that the phrase “good reason appearing” within court documents may have fueled online confusion, emphasizing that it only signifies the importance of reviewing both motions together.

Oh I just realized something! This is an entirely new habeas petition. He has one in from last year about the driver’s statement, but according to the docket his lawyers filed another one this week. Which makes the idea that the court somehow granted it even stupider. AG hasn’t… — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) October 26, 2024

Additionally, Cuniff highlighted that the Attorney General has already responded to Lanez’s initial appeal, emphasizing a phone call Lanez made to Kelsey Harris from jail shortly after the shooting as key evidence in the case.

I think some people get tripped up by the phrase “good reason appearing” and somehow equate that with the court agreeing with every single thing in every one of Lanez’s filings. In this context, the judges mean they looked at the new petition and determined it shouldn’t be… — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) October 26, 2024

We don’t know what’s in Lanez’s new petition because Unite the People hasn’t released it, but the AG’s office already responded to his main appeal, and here’s how they described a main piece of evidence against Lanez, his phone call from jail. pic.twitter.com/friIa1h4Aq — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) October 26, 2024